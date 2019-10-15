Clear plastic bags are in easy reach of consumers in supermarkets, a survey found. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong supermarkets dishing out clear plastic bags often with little regard for levy, green group survey finds
- Greeners Action investigated 20 supermarkets, including chains Wellcome and ParknShop, and found retailers often did not charge 50 HK cents levy
- Some shoppers were grabbing several of the clear bags at once to take home, group found
