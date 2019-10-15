Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Clear plastic bags are in easy reach of consumers in supermarkets, a survey found. Photo: SCMP
Health & Environment

Hong Kong supermarkets dishing out clear plastic bags often with little regard for levy, green group survey finds

  • Greeners Action investigated 20 supermarkets, including chains Wellcome and ParknShop, and found retailers often did not charge 50 HK cents levy
  • Some shoppers were grabbing several of the clear bags at once to take home, group found
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 5:21pm, 15 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Clear plastic bags are in easy reach of consumers in supermarkets, a survey found. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.