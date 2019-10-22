Greenpeace says nitrogen dioxide is a local issue that can be easily tackled by the government. Photo: EPA
Nitrogen dioxide levels around some Hong Kong parks and schools ‘concerning’, Greenpeace survey finds, but scientists say results may not be as alarming as they look
- Greenpeace study tested level of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant released from vehicle exhausts and electricity generation, at 63 locations over two weeks
- Findings came despite a 34 per cent fall in nitrogen oxide – a combination of nitric acid and nitrogen dioxide – emissions recorded between 2001 and 2017
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Greenpeace says nitrogen dioxide is a local issue that can be easily tackled by the government. Photo: EPA