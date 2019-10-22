Thousands of rounds of tear gas have been fired since the protest crisis broke out in June, leading to health concerns. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Tear gas fired at Hong Kong protests has not affected water and air quality, says health minister responding to exposure fears
- Sophia Chan says ‘no irregularities’ in environmental indexes after about 5,000 canisters fired in the city since June
- City professors warn chemical agent can linger for long periods, criticise ‘absence’ of government monitoring, decontamination and advice
