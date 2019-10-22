Winnie Chiu noted the fast growth of registered electric car ownership. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong needs more action on electric vehicles and better management of charging facilities, government watchdog says
- Office of the Ombudsman said its investigation found a host of problems, including a rising number of complaints about parking spaces designated for electric cars being occupied by other vehicles
- They were 11,080 registered electric private vehicles in Hong Kong last year but only 2,166 public charging facilities
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
