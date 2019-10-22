Academics at one of Hong Kong’s top universities have developed a test that promises to send the detection rate for preterm pre-eclampsia soaring. Photo: Shutterstock
Preterm pre-eclampsia is a potentially fatal pregnancy condition. A Hong Kong university has modified a test that will nearly double its detection rate in Asian women
- Test specially designed for Asian women will nearly double detection rate, study indicates
- Condition can be fatal for women and unborn babies, but most potential cases missed by existing checks
