Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

Collaboration with Greater Bay Area cities such as Zhuhai crucial as Hong Kong chases its 2050 clean energy goals under Paris Agreement, minister says

  • Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing stresses regional cooperation despite tensions amid protest crisis
  • Wong calls for broader perspective and creative thinking if Hong Kong is to reach its 2050 targets
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
SCMP

Olga Wong  

Zoe Low  

Updated: 8:00am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.