A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Collaboration with Greater Bay Area cities such as Zhuhai crucial as Hong Kong chases its 2050 clean energy goals under Paris Agreement, minister says
- Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing stresses regional cooperation despite tensions amid protest crisis
- Wong calls for broader perspective and creative thinking if Hong Kong is to reach its 2050 targets
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
