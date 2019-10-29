Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong to phase out fossil fuel cars and go all electric over next 20 years, says environment chief
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing has upped the incentives for more charging stations in every new development
- Buses, taxis and ferries will also move over to a more sustainable fuel source, he says
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Collaboration with Greater Bay Area cities such as Zhuhai crucial as Hong Kong chases its 2050 clean energy goals under Paris Agreement, minister says
- Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing stresses regional cooperation despite tensions amid protest crisis
- Wong calls for broader perspective and creative thinking if Hong Kong is to reach its 2050 targets
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock