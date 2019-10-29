Channels

Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong's plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Hong Kong to phase out fossil fuel cars and go all electric over next 20 years, says environment chief

  • Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing has upped the incentives for more charging stations in every new development
  • Buses, taxis and ferries will also move over to a more sustainable fuel source, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low  

Olga Wong  

Updated: 8:32am, 29 Oct, 2019

Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
Health & Environment

Collaboration with Greater Bay Area cities such as Zhuhai crucial as Hong Kong chases its 2050 clean energy goals under Paris Agreement, minister says

  • Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing stresses regional cooperation despite tensions amid protest crisis
  • Wong calls for broader perspective and creative thinking if Hong Kong is to reach its 2050 targets
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Olga Wong  

Zoe Low  

Updated: 8:53am, 28 Oct, 2019

A wind turbine on Lamma Island. The government is formulating its own low-carbon strategy for 2050. Photo: Shutterstock
