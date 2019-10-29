Professor Liao Wei-hsin from Chinese University shows the lightweight energy harvester. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese University experts develop a device that can generate power from the motion of your knee joint as you walk
- A healthy person on average walks about 10,000 steps a day, which is enough to charge a smart band or an Apple Watch, says expert
- The device is lightweight and can be attached to a person’s thigh and shank to transform biomechanical energy to electrical energy
