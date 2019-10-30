Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Government will engage Hong Kong’s supermarkets, which have often been criticised by green groups for using too much plastic wrapping. Photo:Tory Ho
Health & Environment

Hong Kong government may charge consumers for using plastic bags to carry frozen goods and fresh bakery items, environment minister says

  • ‘Flat-top’ bags are now given for free to maintain food hygiene or unpackaged fresh produce and frozen or refrigerated items
  • Government also wants to eliminate microbeads from the market
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Olga Wong  

Updated: 8:20am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Government will engage Hong Kong’s supermarkets, which have often been criticised by green groups for using too much plastic wrapping. Photo:Tory Ho
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Hong Kong to phase out fossil fuel cars and go all electric over next 20 years, says environment chief

  • Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing has upped the incentives for more charging stations in every new development
  • Buses, taxis and ferries will also move over to a more sustainable fuel source, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
SCMP

Zoe Low  

Olga Wong  

Updated: 8:32am, 29 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.