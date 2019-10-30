Government will engage Hong Kong’s supermarkets, which have often been criticised by green groups for using too much plastic wrapping. Photo:Tory Ho
Hong Kong government may charge consumers for using plastic bags to carry frozen goods and fresh bakery items, environment minister says
- ‘Flat-top’ bags are now given for free to maintain food hygiene or unpackaged fresh produce and frozen or refrigerated items
- Government also wants to eliminate microbeads from the market
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
Tesla Supercharging station at Science Park, Tai Po. Hong Kong’s plans to ban the sale of all fossil fuel cars over the next 20 years. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong to phase out fossil fuel cars and go all electric over next 20 years, says environment chief
- Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing has upped the incentives for more charging stations in every new development
- Buses, taxis and ferries will also move over to a more sustainable fuel source, he says
