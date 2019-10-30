Channels

Cancer is the biggest killer in Hong Kong, and claimed 14,446 lives last year, or about one-third of all deaths in the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Health & Environment

New cancer cases in Hong Kong rising at fastest rate for about 10 years as health experts warn of strain on city’s health care system

  • Latest statistics show biggest jump in cases among all types of the disease is for prostate cancer
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 10:30pm, 30 Oct, 2019

Cancer is the biggest killer in Hong Kong, and claimed 14,446 lives last year, or about one-third of all deaths in the city.
