Anna Chung and her daughter Pang Ho-wing, play together at the Children's Cancer Foundation Family Service Centre in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Cancer foundation’s new Kowloon centre provides art therapy, helping sick children to put aside illness and pain
- So Uk Estate centre replaces older one which has closed after serving children with cancer for a decade
- Features include free art classes, a playroom, and youth corner for young adults to relax
