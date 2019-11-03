The restoration of oyster reefs has been held up as a natural solution to the threat of storm surges on Hong Kong’s coastal communities. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong oysters served up as natural defence against flooding caused by climate change
- Project hails the shellfish reefs as nature’s solution to coastline impact of climate change
- Conservationists say the oysters act as a barrier to slow storm surges and protect communities from rising sea levels
Topic | Climate change
The restoration of oyster reefs has been held up as a natural solution to the threat of storm surges on Hong Kong’s coastal communities. Photo: Jonathan Wong