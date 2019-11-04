Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dr Rosalie Lo, director of Oasis, a centre that supports the mental health of staff, says the pressure felt by health care workers has grown more intense as the protests continue. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s public hospitals setting up ‘relaxation stations’ for workers stressed by protests

  • Rise in number of hospital staff seeking counselling as demonstrations take their toll
  • Some have problems at home too, clashing with teenage children over politics
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 8:21am, 4 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dr Rosalie Lo, director of Oasis, a centre that supports the mental health of staff, says the pressure felt by health care workers has grown more intense as the protests continue. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.