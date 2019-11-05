Gender also played a role in the bacterial count discovered in the study. Photo: Felix Wong
Why Hong Kong’s public washrooms have been dubbed ‘reservoirs of drug-resistant bacteria’
- Scholars warn of ‘recontamination risks’ for those using public toilets, with 87 per cent of Staphylococcus species found resistant to at least one first-line antibiotic
- Internal door handles have most bacteria, with 148 bacterial cells per square centimetre, followed by jet air dryers with 142 cells
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
