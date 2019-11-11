Baled waste dumped near Malacca, Malaysia. Photo: Handout
Since Beijing shunned waste imports, Hong Kong has deluged Southeast Asia with plastic
- The year that mainland China stopped taking in plastics for recycling, exports from the city to Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam shot up
- Rule changes from next year could mean that even those routes are closed
Delivery drivers in Beijing prepare for Singles' Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
Green groups raise alarm over China’s growing e-commerce waste mountain
- Retailers are waiting for recycling regulations instead of taking initiative, campaigners say
- Draft packaging standards were published last month, and e-commerce companies say they have waste reduction plans in operation
