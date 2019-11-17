The weather is expected to get a bit cooler in the next few days before warming up again. Photo: Nora Tam
Cold front likely to bring cooler weather to Hong Kong with lowest temperature of autumn so far expected on Tuesday
- Observatory says cold front expected to form over central China and will move across south China coast around Monday night
- Minimum temperature on Tuesday forecast to drop to 17 degrees Celsius from 19 degrees the day before
