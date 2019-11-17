Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The weather is expected to get a bit cooler in the next few days before warming up again. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Cold front likely to bring cooler weather to Hong Kong with lowest temperature of autumn so far expected on Tuesday

  • Observatory says cold front expected to form over central China and will move across south China coast around Monday night
  • Minimum temperature on Tuesday forecast to drop to 17 degrees Celsius from 19 degrees the day before
Topic |   Hong Kong weather
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 8:33pm, 17 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The weather is expected to get a bit cooler in the next few days before warming up again. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.