The existing flu test can identify three major types of viruses that may lead to respiratory infections, while the new test will cover more types of viruses as well as bacteria. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong public hospitals to introduce expanded test for respiratory infections for children covering more virus and bacteria strains during winter flu season
- New test will help doctors carry out better diagnosis and provide patients better treatment in public hospitals
- Depending on experience on paediatric patients and feedback received from doctors, it may be offered to adults later
