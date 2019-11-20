Police have fired more than 10,000 rounds of tear gas ever since the anti-government protests broke out in Hong Kong in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fires on the streets, not tear gas, to blame for dioxins in Hong Kong air, environment minister says
- Environmental Protection Department has not found any anomalies in the levels of particulate matter in areas where tear gas had been fired since June
- Chinese University scientist Chan King-ming also says there is no evidence suggesting tear gas will release dioxins in the air
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police have fired more than 10,000 rounds of tear gas ever since the anti-government protests broke out in Hong Kong in June. Photo: Sam Tsang