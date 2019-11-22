More than 9,000 rounds of tear gas have been fired in Hong Kong since anti-government protests started in June. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Environmental advisers call on Hong Kong government to issue clear guidelines on the use of tear gas
- Current and past members of the Advisory Council on the Environment write letter to government asking it to probe health risks associated with tear gas
- More than 9,000 rounds of tear gas have been fired in the city since anti-government protests started in June, affecting 88 per cent of residents
