The West New Territories Landfill in Tuen Mun. Hongkongers sent an average of 1.53kg of municipal solid waste to landfills in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Environmental group warns of ‘dark period’ as Hong Kong waste hits highest level since 1991
- Hongkongers sent an average of 1.53kg of municipal solid waste, which includes domestic, commercial and industrial debris, to landfills last year
- City sent a total of 5.87 million tonnes of solid waste to local landfills in 2018, up from 5.66 million tonnes in 2017
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
A flooded playground at Heng Fa Chuen, a Hong Kong housing estate, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Photo: Winson Wong
Climate change: can Hong Kong businesses cope with a direct hit by a super typhoon at high tide?
- Large swathes of Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay would have been inundated in case of a direct hit, non-profit says
- Hong Kong faces challenge of strengthening infrastructure without overspending on over-the-top facilities, official says
Topic | Climate change
