The West New Territories Landfill in Tuen Mun. Hongkongers sent an average of 1.53kg of municipal solid waste to landfills in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
Environmental group warns of ‘dark period’ as Hong Kong waste hits highest level since 1991

  • Hongkongers sent an average of 1.53kg of municipal solid waste, which includes domestic, commercial and industrial debris, to landfills last year
  • City sent a total of 5.87 million tonnes of solid waste to local landfills in 2018, up from 5.66 million tonnes in 2017
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:22pm, 25 Nov, 2019

The West New Territories Landfill in Tuen Mun. Hongkongers sent an average of 1.53kg of municipal solid waste to landfills in 2018. Photo: Edward Wong
A flooded playground at Heng Fa Chuen, a Hong Kong housing estate, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Photo: Winson Wong
Climate change: can Hong Kong businesses cope with a direct hit by a super typhoon at high tide?

  • Large swathes of Tsim Sha Tsui, Central, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay would have been inundated in case of a direct hit, non-profit says
  • Hong Kong faces challenge of strengthening infrastructure without overspending on over-the-top facilities, official says
Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 9:53am, 23 Nov, 2019

A flooded playground at Heng Fa Chuen, a Hong Kong housing estate, in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Mangkhut. Photo: Winson Wong
