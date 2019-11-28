Channels

Doctors seen at an accident and emergency department in Kwong Wah Hospital during the winter flu surge in January 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Health & Environment

Public hospitals to work closely with private doctors as winter flu season beckons in Hong Kong

  • Hospital Authority has introduced new measures to deal with the rising flu surge, including providing patients with higher subsidies to visit private clinics
  • Private doctors helping out at public hospitals during the flu season will also earn more, with their hourly wage increasing from US$90 to US$128
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 12:10am, 29 Nov, 2019

Veteran businessman Henry Fan will take over as the head of the Hospital Authority on Sunday. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Emergency services and ward demand caused by protest crisis contributed to strain on Hong Kong’s public hospitals, outgoing authority chief says

  • John Leong reflects on challenges of overburdened sector, warning about double whammy from winter flu surge
  • More than 2,600 people have been injured in clashes since June, and some required intensive care
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 6:21am, 28 Nov, 2019

