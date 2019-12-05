The quake struck near Cheung Chau Island shortly after noon. Photo: Roy Issa
Vibrations felt as 1.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Hong Kong near Cheung Chau island
- Earthquake took place at 12.22pm between Cheung Chau and Lamma Island, about 16km southwest of Hong Kong Observatory in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Observatory received more than 10 locally felt reports of earth tremor, the duration of which was a few seconds
Topic | Environment
