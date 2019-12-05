A user demonstrates the female urinal. Photo: KY Cheng
Out in 90 seconds: female urinals will halve peeing time for women, says Hong Kong Toilet Association
- The group says urinals, rather than new cubicles, are the answer to cutting the perennially long queues outside women’s washrooms
- However, it says there’s a lack of interest by builders to conduct a pilot test of the proposal
The report found that of the 23 public toilets built in the last three years, 16 did not have adequate sanitary fitments for women. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong doesn’t have enough public toilets for women, Audit Commission report finds
- According to government guidelines, for every one public toilet compartment for men, there should be two for women
- Other failings by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department include delays in fixing minor breakdowns and insufficient facilities at tourist hotspots
