A user demonstrates the female urinal. Photo: KY Cheng
Health & Environment

Out in 90 seconds: female urinals will halve peeing time for women, says Hong Kong Toilet Association

  • The group says urinals, rather than new cubicles, are the answer to cutting the perennially long queues outside women’s washrooms
  • However, it says there’s a lack of interest by builders to conduct a pilot test of the proposal
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 8:08pm, 5 Dec, 2019

A user demonstrates the female urinal. Photo: KY Cheng
The report found that of the 23 public toilets built in the last three years, 16 did not have adequate sanitary fitments for women. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Hong Kong doesn't have enough public toilets for women, Audit Commission report finds

  • According to government guidelines, for every one public toilet compartment for men, there should be two for women
  • Other failings by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department include delays in fixing minor breakdowns and insufficient facilities at tourist hotspots
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 3:04pm, 28 Nov, 2019

The report found that of the 23 public toilets built in the last three years, 16 did not have adequate sanitary fitments for women. Photo: Shutterstock
