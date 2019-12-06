Anti-government unrest has rocked Hong Kong for nearly six months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Hospital Authority chairman urges greater powers for investigation into anti-government protests
- Henry Fan says making it a statutory committee would help the panel call witnesses and boost its credibility
- New chairman also reveals increase in number of overseas-trained doctors refusing jobs at city’s public hospitals, adding that he blames the recent crisis
