A big crowd gathers in Central to call for an end to the use of tear gas. Photo: Edmond So
Hundreds join Hong Kong rally against use of tear gas, as protesters’ group claims some of those exposed to smoke suffer rashes, diarrhoea or have coughed up blood
- Event at Edinburgh Place in Central held although officials have repeatedly dismissed fears that tear gas is toxic
- Group says it interviewed 17,000 people exposed to the smoke, with nearly a quarter saying they suffered some problems
