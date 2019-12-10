Hong Kong was battered by Typhoon Mangkhut last year and the government says it is preparing for more extreme weather. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong says new technology is protecting city against extreme weather on scale of Typhoon Mangkhut
- Engineers say they are responding to threat of more powerful storms with high-tech scanners, allowing speedy repairs to defences
Lightning over Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour in August. The prevalence of storms in the city this year is on a par with 2014, which was a record year. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong weather in 2019: record for thunderstorms equalled, more hot nights than ever, and one freak afternoon that ‘turned day into night’
- Thunderstorms battered the city on 59 days between February and October, about 50 per cent more than the average
- There were 46 hot nights, in which the temperature equalled or exceeded 28 degrees Celsius – five more than in 2017, when the previous record of 41 was set
