Ng Cho-nam, associate professor of geography at University of Hong Kong, at the Kam Tin River in 2016. Photo: David Wong
Ng Cho-nam, Hong Kong environmental crusader and government adviser, dies at 59
- Former Conservancy Association leader served on numerous government advisory groups on local environment and urban planning
- Beloved academic might be best remembered for rescuing Long Valley wetlands in 1999 – a rare success in the city’s conservation history.
