Ng Cho-nam, associate professor of geography at University of Hong Kong, at the Kam Tin River in 2016. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Ng Cho-nam, Hong Kong environmental crusader and government adviser, dies at 59

  • Former Conservancy Association leader served on numerous government advisory groups on local environment and urban planning
  • Beloved academic might be best remembered for rescuing Long Valley wetlands in 1999 – a rare success in the city’s conservation history.
Topic |   Obituaries
SCMP

Joyce Ng  

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 7:41pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ng Cho-nam, associate professor of geography at University of Hong Kong, at the Kam Tin River in 2016. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.