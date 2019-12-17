The flu season puts more pressure on Hong Kong’s already stretched public hospitals. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Academy of Medicine proposes training scheme for young overseas doctors to address manpower crunch in city’s public hospitals
- Hong Kong Academy of Medicine will offer training places in its 69 specialities in nine of its 15 colleges, while talks are on for the remaining colleges
- Academy wants to attract young talented doctors and give them time to familiarise themselves with city’s health care system and training methods
Doctors seen at an accident and emergency department in Kwong Wah Hospital during the winter flu surge in January 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Public hospitals to work closely with private doctors as winter flu season beckons in Hong Kong
- Hospital Authority has introduced new measures to deal with the rising flu surge, including providing patients with higher subsidies to visit private clinics
- Private doctors helping out at public hospitals during the flu season will also earn more, with their hourly wage increasing from US$90 to US$128
