Up to 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s water is imported from the Dongjiang in Guangdong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Think tank urges Hong Kong government to reconsider water import deal with mainland China

  • Up to 80 per cent of the city’s water is imported from the Dongjiang in Guangdong, for which Water Supplies Department spends about HK$4.8 billion a year
  • Think tank asks the government to use reclaimed water, including harvested rainwater and treated waste water, to reduce its reliance on water from mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong water supply
Zoe Low

Updated: 12:15am, 18 Dec, 2019

