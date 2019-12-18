A banner detailing the government’s vaccination programme at Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s major public hospitals add more than 1,300 beds as city braces for peak flu season
- The government has also bought 810,000 doses of vaccines
- An average of 5,964 people visited public emergency departments daily between December 10 and 16
