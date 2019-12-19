Text messaging has become a popular means of family conversations as opposed to face-to-face communication or phone calls. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong families which interact on social media are happier, university survey finds
- Text messaging has become a popular means of family conversations as opposed to face-to-face communication or phone calls, poll finds
- But researchers from the University of Hong Kong warn against spamming family members with more than 20 messages a day
Topic | Health and wellness
