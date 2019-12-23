‘Bio-blocks’ at a test site. The design is meant to attract marine animals living in the intertidal zone by mimicking their natural habitat. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s first ‘eco-shoreline’ in Tung Chung will allow people to get close to nature, but can it replace habitats lost to land reclamation?

  • Coastal project involves 5km sea wall with a 3.8km stretch boasting special design to recreate natural tidal zone for marine animals
  • Entire installation will cost HK$660 million as part of Tung Chung New Town East extension
Topic |   Hong Kong environmental issues
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Updated: 7:00am, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

‘Bio-blocks’ at a test site. The design is meant to attract marine animals living in the intertidal zone by mimicking their natural habitat. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zoe Low

Zoe Low

Zoe Low is a reporter at the Post, joining in 2018. Previously, she was an intern at The News Lens International in Taipei, covering Taiwan-China relations and foreign policy and social issues around Asia, particularly Southeast Asia. She graduated from the London School of Economics and the National Chengchi University in Taiwan.