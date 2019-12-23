‘Bio-blocks’ at a test site. The design is meant to attract marine animals living in the intertidal zone by mimicking their natural habitat. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s first ‘eco-shoreline’ in Tung Chung will allow people to get close to nature, but can it replace habitats lost to land reclamation?
- Coastal project involves 5km sea wall with a 3.8km stretch boasting special design to recreate natural tidal zone for marine animals
- Entire installation will cost HK$660 million as part of Tung Chung New Town East extension
