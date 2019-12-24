An elderly woman collects cardboard on a street in Hong Kong. A local company has committed HK$2.7 million to subsidise the recycling industry. Photo: Bobby Yip
Hong Kong waste collectors to get lion’s share of HK$2.8 million recycling subsidy
- Green Power company wants the subsidy to relieve economic headwinds facing the city’s recyclers, and recognise the collectors
- From next March, 8 HK cents for every carton collected will be handed out – 5 HK cents to collectors, 2 HK cents to shops and 1 HK cent to exporters
Topic | Hong Kong environmental issues
