(From left) Eva Yu, 60; Charlotte Lam, in her 50s; Fung Lai-ling, 73; and Grace Li, in her 60s are part of a group under a community project at Haw Par Mansion in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Initiative to connect young and the elderly through music in Hong Kong shows one is never too old to pick up an instrument

  • Group of amateur players wow at pre-Christmas chamber music performance, organised by non-profit group Haw Par Music
  • Ages of about 30 members range from five to 73
Topic |   City Weekend
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

(From left) Eva Yu, 60; Charlotte Lam, in her 50s; Fung Lai-ling, 73; and Grace Li, in her 60s are part of a group under a community project at Haw Par Mansion in Tai Hang. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun is a news reporter on the Hong Kong desk of the South China Morning Post. She writes on issues that matter to the city’s residents, including geographic communities, ethnic minorities or those brought together by common causes and interests.