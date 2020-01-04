Riot police officer aims pepper spray at journalists during an anti-government protest. A new survey found journalists and property managers’ mental health was impacted by the unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong protests leaving journalists, property management staff with higher rates of anxiety and depression, study finds

  • Almost a third of all journalists and property management staff surveyed had signs of mental health issues
  • The Hong Kong College of Psychiatrists said it is due to the ongoing social unrest, and urged the government to provide more support services
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:59pm, 4 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Riot police officer aims pepper spray at journalists during an anti-government protest. A new survey found journalists and property managers’ mental health was impacted by the unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.