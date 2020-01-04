Riot police officer aims pepper spray at journalists during an anti-government protest. A new survey found journalists and property managers’ mental health was impacted by the unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests leaving journalists, property management staff with higher rates of anxiety and depression, study finds
- Almost a third of all journalists and property management staff surveyed had signs of mental health issues
- The Hong Kong College of Psychiatrists said it is due to the ongoing social unrest, and urged the government to provide more support services
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Riot police officer aims pepper spray at journalists during an anti-government protest. A new survey found journalists and property managers’ mental health was impacted by the unrest. Photo: Sam Tsang