China pneumonia: Hong Kong authorities take low-key approach to passengers arriving in Hong Kong on Wuhan trains
- Screening facilities at West Kowloon rail terminus appear to be bypassed by travellers disembarking from Wuhan services
- Hong Kong activates ‘serious’ response level after outbreak of unidentified form of pneumonia, but health chief stands by checks at railway station
