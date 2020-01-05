The epicentre for the earthquake was near Guishan Island, situated just off the Southeastern coast of China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong shaken awake as 3.4-magnitude earthquake rattles city

  • Hong Kong Observatory says tremor was felt at 6.55am as 1,200 people report feeling quake
  • Epicentre was southeast of Guishan Island near mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai
Updated: 10:57am, 5 Jan, 2020

