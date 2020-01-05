Health surveillance officers wait for passengers at Hong Kong International Airport as part of the response to the pneumonia outbreak on the mainland. Photo: AP
Six more Hong Kong patients hospitalised over Wuhan pneumonia fears as number of cases in city rises to 14

  • Health minister Sophia Chan reveals rise in cases and reminds people not to visit wet market on the mainland
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 2:03pm, 5 Jan, 2020

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.