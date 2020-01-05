Health surveillance officers wait for passengers at Hong Kong International Airport as part of the response to the pneumonia outbreak on the mainland. Photo: AP
Six more Hong Kong patients hospitalised over Wuhan pneumonia fears as number of cases in city rises to 14
- Health minister Sophia Chan reveals rise in cases and reminds people not to visit wet market on the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Health surveillance officers wait for passengers at Hong Kong International Airport as part of the response to the pneumonia outbreak on the mainland. Photo: AP