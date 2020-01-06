Students wear masks on their return to Chinese University on Monday under the spectre of a mystery bug. Photo: Winson Wong
After Hong Kong protests devastation, Chinese University returns for new term under shadow of Wuhan pneumonia
- Student, 20, who lived on Sha Tin campus hospitalised with symptoms of mystery virus
- Security tightened for campus’ full return after five days of protest carnage in November forced major repairs
