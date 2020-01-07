N95 masks at a pharmacy in Wan Chai. Photo: Sam Tsang
Supplies of N95 mask running low in Hong Kong as Wuhan virus scare sparks panic buying and marked-up prices
- Respirator widely used in 2003’s Sars outbreak is going for double or triple usual price tag as retailers cope with limited stock
- But expert says no need for panic as there has been no evidence of disease spreading out of mainland city of Wuhan
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
