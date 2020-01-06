A health surveillance officer checks the temperature of passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong urged to tighten health checks on visitors from mainland Chinese city of Wuhan and plug quarantine loophole amid mystery pneumonia outbreak

  • Health officers should board trains and check passengers’ body temperatures before allowing them to enter Hong Kong, lawmaker says
  • Hong Kong public hospitals admit six more patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days and presented with symptoms
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Phila Siu
Phila Siu

Updated: 12:38am, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A health surveillance officer checks the temperature of passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.