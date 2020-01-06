A health surveillance officer checks the temperature of passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: AP
Hong Kong urged to tighten health checks on visitors from mainland Chinese city of Wuhan and plug quarantine loophole amid mystery pneumonia outbreak
- Health officers should board trains and check passengers’ body temperatures before allowing them to enter Hong Kong, lawmaker says
- Hong Kong public hospitals admit six more patients who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days and presented with symptoms
