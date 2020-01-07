Chief Executive Carrie Lam says health officials have been carrying out health tests on passengers arriving in Hong Kong on services from Wuhan. Photo: May Tse
Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong officials conduct health checks on all passengers arriving in West Kowloon on Wuhan trains, Carrie Lam reveals
- Tests carried out in Hong Kong using infrared mobile devices that record body temperature
- City leader says intervention is part of government’s rapid response to mystery outbreak
Topic | Disease
Chief Executive Carrie Lam says health officials have been carrying out health tests on passengers arriving in Hong Kong on services from Wuhan. Photo: May Tse