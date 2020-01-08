Students at three tertiary institutions in Hong Kong, including CUHK, have been taken to hospital with symptoms that could be related to a mystery bug from mainland China. Photo: Winson Wong
China ‘pneumonia’: Hong Kong Polytechnic University reports student has fever symptoms after visiting Wuhan
- Polytechnic University is third education institution in city to disclose suspected case of mystery virus
- At least 30 people have been in isolation wards after being hospitalised with symptoms
