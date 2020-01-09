The public is being urged to take precautions against the spread of a new unidentified strain of pneumonia. Photo: Winson Wong
China pneumonia: what we know about the new virus and how you can stop yourself getting sick
- Mainland experts have identified strain as being from same family as Sars, which killed nearly 300 people
- City has been on high alert but new disease appears far milder than feared
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
