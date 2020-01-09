Patients at the accident and emergency area of Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong enters winter peak flu season with 23 outbreaks in schools or public facilities in past four days, nearly six times that of last two weeks
- Authorities expect number of cases to continue to rise and urge public to get vaccinated as early as possible, and observe strict hygiene
- Overall admission rate with an influenza diagnosis in public hospitals passes threshold of 0.25 per 10,000 people last week, reaching the 0.40 mark
Topic | Flu in Hong Kong
