In the 24 hours till noon on Thursday, 10 suspected cases were reported, including that of an 11-month-old girl and a man, 66. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong requests for genetic information from mainland China on mystery virus

  • Experts say this would allow for more targeted tests and shorten time for diagnosis by more than half
  • They also call for calm, reminding the public that no deaths have been reported and the strain seems to be less lethal than Sars
Phila Siu and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:08pm, 9 Jan, 2020

Phila Siu

Phila Siu

Phila Siu, also known as Bobby, has been a journalist since 2009. He has reported on human rights, security, politics, and society in Hong Kong, mainland China and Southeast Asia. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University and a human rights law master's degree from the University of Hong Kong.

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.