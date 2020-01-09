In the 24 hours till noon on Thursday, 10 suspected cases were reported, including that of an 11-month-old girl and a man, 66. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong requests for genetic information from mainland China on mystery virus
- Experts say this would allow for more targeted tests and shorten time for diagnosis by more than half
- They also call for calm, reminding the public that no deaths have been reported and the strain seems to be less lethal than Sars
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
