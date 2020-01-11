The epicentre for one of the recent earthquakes to hit the city was near the outlying island of Cheung Chau. Photo: Roy Issa
Recent earthquakes in Hong Kong ‘not a signal of more, or worse, to come’
- City hit by an average of two tremors each year and there have been no casualties since records began
- Observatory sees no trend of quake activity increasing, becoming more intense
