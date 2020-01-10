Health surveillance officers check passengers at entry ports to Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Wuhan pneumonia: six more cases in Hong Kong take total to more than 50 but professor says risk of spread during Lunar New Year mass migration unlikely
- New cases include two three-year-old girls and a four-year-old boy
- So far, 31 of 54 suspected cases in Hong Kong have already been discharged
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Health surveillance officers check passengers at entry ports to Hong Kong. Photo: AP