Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong health minister assures public that city is prepared with enough hospital masks and isolation beds
- But critics question local authorities’ liaison work with the mainland on getting genetic sequence of coronavirus strain
- Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan appeals to retailers not to jack up prices of commercial mask stocks
Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse