Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong health minister assures public that city is prepared with enough hospital masks and isolation beds

  • But critics question local authorities’ liaison work with the mainland on getting genetic sequence of coronavirus strain
  • Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan appeals to retailers not to jack up prices of commercial mask stocks
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Victor Ting
Victor Ting

Updated: 2:24pm, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health in Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE