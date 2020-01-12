A man in a mask walks outside the West Kowloon terminus of the high-speed rail in Hong Kong, with trains to the mainland city of Wuhan, where a new form of pneumonia has gripped the population. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Wuhan pneumonia: Hong Kong set to develop new test for mystery virus after obtaining genetic sequence from mainland China
- A team of experts will also fly over to the mainland city to be briefed on the situation and learn about control measures
- News comes after China confirms first death from novel coronavirus strain
